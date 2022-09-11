Social media users commend Togbe Afede for rejecting Kennedy Agyapong's gifts

General News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

A section of Ghanaians have sided with Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State's decision to reject gifts presented to him by popular New Patriotic Party MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



According to social media users who have reacted to the news, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has on different occasions 'disrespected' the Volta chief and also made some damning comments on the people from the region.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the MP visited Ho on Friday to pay homage to the chiefs and people of the Asogli State as part of the annual Yam Festival.



He presented some gift items to Togbe Afede but according to reports, the said items were rejected.



In viral videos from the durbar grounds, some men were captured packing packs of bottled water back into a vehicle believed to be owned by the MP.



Togbe Afede XIV topped Twitter trends on Saturday and Sunday with tons of tweeps sharing varied opinions on his move. However, a majority commended him for the wise move which they believe will serve as a caution to politicians in high positions.





Check out some posts below:





Togbe Afede is a wise King in every sense! I salute him???????????????????????? — Ato Kwamena (@AnasMaHero) September 11, 2022

Great. Long live Togbe Afede long live Asogli state long live Volta region — Francis Akanto (@FrancisAkanto) September 11, 2022

Same Kennedy Agyapong who accused Togbe Afede of using National Investment Bank for his personal fishy deals without showing any evidence?



Togbe take dash am sef! https://t.co/WkJKvqluUk — Senanu ???? (@SenaCoffi) September 10, 2022

Bcos Kennedy Agyapong want to chop president nti he wanna use yams to bride Togbe Afede for votes but anfa???????????????????? — Kwame Isotopes (@KwameIsotopes) September 10, 2022

It's a signal to the rest of the world that Voltarians are not fools but serious people. May Togbe Afede live long — Paul Addo (@pauladdo2017) September 10, 2022

Togbe Afede rejects gifts from Kennedy Agyapong … “You cant sit on Air, insult Togbe and later come and act all friendly because u want to become president” pic.twitter.com/LY2GdQq9VD — IndosTv (@IndosTv_) September 10, 2022

An invitation to him did not request for niceties. Mind you he was invited because of his status and he was not the only MP invited. That said, the Asogli state rejecting gifts is a protest against his conduct. Togbe Afede is incorruptible — WK Dziewornu-Norvor (@WKDLive) September 10, 2022

How do you expect the Royal king Togbe Afede to accept a gift from Agyapong when he can say all these???????? pic.twitter.com/oa95rXmUvw — Amimaaliba (@amimaaliba) September 10, 2022

What Togbe Afede did is good, bcos they cannot associate with their enemy. Someone who said in 2012 that Akans should kill EWES in the Ashanti Region, Ewes are not hypocrite. — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) September 10, 2022

Volta chiefs need to learn from Togbe Afede so that they will respect our Ewe chiefs — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) September 10, 2022

