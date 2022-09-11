You are here: HomeNews2022 09 11Article 1620944

General News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users commend Togbe Afede for rejecting Kennedy Agyapong's gifts

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

A section of Ghanaians have sided with Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State's decision to reject gifts presented to him by popular New Patriotic Party MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to social media users who have reacted to the news, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has on different occasions 'disrespected' the Volta chief and also made some damning comments on the people from the region.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the MP visited Ho on Friday to pay homage to the chiefs and people of the Asogli State as part of the annual Yam Festival.

He presented some gift items to Togbe Afede but according to reports, the said items were rejected.

In viral videos from the durbar grounds, some men were captured packing packs of bottled water back into a vehicle believed to be owned by the MP.

Togbe Afede XIV topped Twitter trends on Saturday and Sunday with tons of tweeps sharing varied opinions on his move. However, a majority commended him for the wise move which they believe will serve as a caution to politicians in high positions.


