Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Government begins IMF negotiations
Fuel prices set to increase again
Ghanaians lament increase in cost of living
Social media users particularly on Twitter have demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resigns in the wake of a similar action by the UK Prime Minister.
Boris Johnson on July 7 announced his resignation as the Conservative party leader.
His resignation was triggered by myriads of issues including the cost of living crisis, a tax rise and most recently the mass resignation of cabinet ministers.
“I’d agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And the timetable will be announced next week.
“So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voted Conservative, for the first time. Thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest Conservative majority, since 1987,” he said.
While the dust is yet to settle over the matter, some social media users particularly on Twitter are calling on President Akufo-Addo to do the same.
The proponents have cited Ghana’s economic hardship coupled with the rising cost of fuel and the general increase in the cost of living as the basis for their demand
See some of the tweets below:
Akuffo Addo should follow suit https://t.co/JOHqXrMTtO— franchise. (@PekaJr) July 7, 2022
Worse time for Boris Johnson. Resignations upon resignations. 27 and counting. Akuffo Addo and his ministers should learn from them— Isaac Ike Obeng ???????????????????????????????????????? (@ike_milan) July 6, 2022
Is Nana Akuffo Addo watching what Boris Johnson has done— Prince lord (@HisPrinceness) July 7, 2022
A true sign of patriotism
Akuffo addo may wish to resign but afraid that his presidential immunity will be dysfunctional after resignation and will be imprisoned for the economic, financial and abuse of constitional atrocities.#akuffoaddomustresign— Nanakwamenyame (@nanakwamenyame) July 7, 2022
Now that Boris Johnson resigns, Akuffo Addo's ministers should resign to force him to resign too pic.twitter.com/FrvgKLOMjr— PETER OBOUR (@okwadwopeter25) July 7, 2022
Akuffo Addo is the WORST PRESIDENT ever in the history of this country called Ghana!!!— ???????? Xerxes II ™ ???????? (@PrayForGh) July 7, 2022
????????
Boris Johnson said he’ll serve until a new leader is elected, how I wish Ghana’s president Akufo Addo will follow his footsteps ????— z ε K Ⓐ y-V!bes (@zekaytweets) July 7, 2022
The reasons for Boris Johnson’s resignation are mild compared to what Akufo Addo has done to Ghana.— Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) July 7, 2022
If Boris Johnson resigns today, we need to hit the streets on August 4th to demand that Akufo-Addo resigns.— Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) July 7, 2022
We too, we are a democracy!
Everything happening now proves that Akufo-Addo came to steal,kill and destroy the Ghanaian economy.— Davis Kwame (@Kwame3Davis) July 7, 2022
58yr old Boris Johnson has resigned but a 78yr old Akufo Addo is still renting expensive private jets so he can bath with Serwa Broni in the sky. Nana pls resign na wo nso wo y3 nipa— Mazi Okeke (@OdogwuMido) July 7, 2022