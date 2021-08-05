Social media reactions to #FixTheCountry demonstration

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaians on Wednesday stormed the streets of Accra demanding better living conditions in a demonstration dubbed #FixTheCountry.



As early as 5:00 am on Wednesday, August 4, which is a holiday as the country honours its founding fathers, protesters gathered at Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange to begin the march through the capital.



And while thousands are on the streets, social media, specifically Twitter, where the campaign started, hasn’t been left out.



Several pictures and videos from the procession have been shared on Twitter, with the hashtag #FixTheCountry trending number one with over 49,000 tweets.





I have been profoundly proud of the resilience & determination of young activists leading the #FixTheCountry crusade.



May their long awaited march be impactful & may all of us in leadership of our dear country be forced to listen & commit to a new inclusive development paradigm. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) August 4, 2021

I know there are other pressing matters but what’s up with this one? Cause I haven’t heard anything again #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/pDcBAMkYvr — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) August 4, 2021