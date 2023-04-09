Social media reactions to Bryan Acheampong's 'We won’t hand over power' comment

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong is trending on Twitter after some comments he made during a health walk at Mpraeso.



The MP is quoted to have said the New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore his party will go into the election fully prepared.



Bryan Acheampong’s comments have infuriated some well-meaning Ghanaians and some gurus in the NDC.



It is on the back of these comments that the MP is trending on social media.



To some, his comments are worrying and therefore need to be attended to. Others also are of the view that the MP needs to be forgiven for making such comments.



