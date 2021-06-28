Social media mockery will not deter us - Dr. Abaka Ansah

xxxxxxxxxxx of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Statistician, Dr. Abaka Ansah, has indicated that the team of enumerators, supervisors, and officers conducting the Population and Housing Census is not perturbed by social media posts circulated to mock the process.



Some pictures making rounds on social media depict census staff crossing rivers, climbing mountains, fighting reptiles, and seated tired under trees with others dozing off after an exhausting walk.



Speaking to Julius Caesar Anadem on Ultimate FM’s Cup Of Tea, Dr. Abakah Ansah insisted that the pictures will serve both positive and negative earns which the Statistical service will not countenance.



“The positive side is that it shows that no matter how difficult it is to reach some places, our enumerators are getting there. The only negative bit is the tendency to discourage our workers. But we are well motivated to work,” Dr. Abakah noted.



He pointed out that the only difficulty the team encountered on the Census Night Enumeration of rough sleepers, non-residential persons, and travelers were pockets of incidents were respondents demanded why they should divulge certain kinds of information about them.



Dr. Abakah Ansah was positive the region has the best of staff qualified to carry out the census with no present anticipated challenges.











