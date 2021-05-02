Social media users furious as Christ Embassy defies coronavirus protocols, fills Fantasy Dome with mega event

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Over the past 48 hours, a host of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express anger over what they describe as blatant disregard for COVID-19 protocols during a mega church event organized by the Youth Wing of Christ Embassy at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.



From pictures circulating on social media sighted by GhanaWeb, the April 30, 2021 event saw the fifteen-thousand (15,000) capacity Dome almost filled to its brim.



In the words of Pastor Enoch Boamah who led the event, pictures from the night are not “even telling the story accurately.”



However, some Ghanaians seem not to be enthused about the fact that a heavily attended indoor church event was held at a time when such activities are supposed to be on hold due to COVID-19 protocols.



Pictures from the event show that social distancing was not observed and adherence to other COVID-19 protocols such as the wearing of face mask was disregarded.



With many questioning whether the police were present during the event to have allowed the disregard of the protocols, videos of the event area in the possession of GhanaWeb indicates that state security officers including armed police men were on hand to provide security during the night.



The Founder and President of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has come to be known as an anti-COVID-19 and vaccination preacher who has on several occasions challenged the reality and cause of the virus as well as the dependence on vaccines instead of faith.



Pastor Chris recently slammed pastors who promote COVID-19 vaccination stating that they have ignored God the healer, turned from being ministers of the gospel and are now ministers of the vaccine.





Dear @GhPoliceService please have you seen this church program organized by Christ Embassy on Friday at fantasy Dome? This is the video evidence kindly do justice to the organizer. @NAkufoAddo and @konkrumah please have you guys also seen this? #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/aa9UoYgaE4 — Mensah Ayartey (@Teye_Mensa) May 2, 2021

In the midst of a pandemic, Ghana's authorities allowed a church (Christ Embassy) to organize an event that brought together over 30,000 young people under one big umbrella. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/3GPdFRGqKS — Dean Professor Dr. Zeus. PhD, Mphil, Msc, B.A (@dada_ba_Unusual) May 2, 2021

No social distancing ! No mask ! at the Christ Embassy event last Friday Night at the Fantasy Dome "Pneumatica Night 2021" in Accra



When we are in the middle of COVID-19! Why are other gatherings banned but this is happening? I can’t believe my eyes ! pic.twitter.com/svPbdxfFSV — ama Oware (@AmaOwareF) May 2, 2021

Lol these Christ Embassy people. The first time I went to their church in Legon I thought they were cool till they gathered first timers after service and decided to teach us how to speak in tongues. Weirdos https://t.co/PSwnVcbaK4 — Blue Tafari (@af_ia_blue) May 2, 2021

Christ Embassy in Ghana organized this yesterday, at a time when we are calling for prayers for India. Your founder doesn’t believe in Covid but he won’t mingle so he contracts the virus, he pushes you to go and smell it. We can’t allow a Jim Jones to take lives. pic.twitter.com/6PNY2dLmyH — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) May 2, 2021

Contrary to the backlash on social media, some members of Christ Embassy Church who attended the “Pneumatic Night 2021” at the Fantasy Dome, say the event was a spirit-filled one that was characterized with miracles and testimonies of God’s power.