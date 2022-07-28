Social media erupts over dismissal of Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, of her position as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, in a July 28, 2022 statement, indicated that the termination of her appointment in accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution and with immediate effect.



In her stead, Madam Cecilia Dapaah will continue as caretaker minister for the ministry.



“In accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabena, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minster for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement read.



The announcement has gotten social media platforms, particularly Twitter buzzing with many expressing divergent views.



While some contend the termination of Adwoa Safo’s appointment has been long in coming, others have questioned why the president did not appoint a substantive immediately.



See some reactions from Twitter below





Finally Nana Addo has sacked Adwoa Safo from her ministerial post with immediate effect — NASTY ( Osu Sarkodie ) ❁ (@Nasty00007) July 28, 2022

Why Adwoa Safo nu , her deputy no dey anaa? ???? — Kayleb Ahinakwah (@CalebAhinakwah) July 28, 2022

Them sack Adwoa Safo as the gender Minister.



Nana Addo be wild pass ???????? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) July 28, 2022

“Do you know the President has sacked you?”



*Adwoa Safo piling up salaries from the previous months*: pic.twitter.com/b7AYNSMrQG — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) July 28, 2022

The President of Ghana has finally revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo. This took too long smh pic.twitter.com/hpT53UfgcW — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) July 28, 2022

Please disregard this communiqué! It’s coming from the NDC! Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, the darling Minister is still the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection pammmmpiiiiii????????????! Abooowaaa!!!! Addo D the action man ????! pic.twitter.com/iRaqCagmhq — Ghana???????? Must Get Better ❤️✊???????? (@Mc_Mens1) July 28, 2022

I thought you guys said you had the man

why can't you appointment a new person instead of add more stress to Mad. Dapaah ????????‍♂️ — AJASCO (@1RealNanaOsei) July 28, 2022

This should have happened months ago. Tooo late. Indecision or delay of making clear decisions costing this Government.

I’m so disappointed. We expected much better governance — ???????????????????? A (@pkaryee) July 28, 2022