You are here: HomeNews2021 07 30Article 1320652

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media critique, mockery trail govt's GH¢100 Cathedral fundraiser

« Prev

Next »

Comments (11)

Listen to Article

Ofori-Atta revealed that the Cathedral will be commissioned in March 2024 Ofori-Atta revealed that the Cathedral will be commissioned in March 2024

• Government is urging citizens to contribute financially to the building of a National Cathedral

• Netizens are lambasting government over failed priorities

• Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the project will be commissioned on March 6, 2024

Social media reactions have trailed the appeal by government that Ghanaians contribute financially towards the building of a National Cathedral in the capital Accra.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday (July 29, 2021) appealed to Ghanaians to help the government with fundraising eforts to help with the building of the proposed National Cathedral.

He told Parliament as part of his presentation of the mid-year budget review that government had acquired a short code to which citizens can donate GH¢100 each month towards the project.

The response on social media has been varied but largely critical of government and its plans.

There are those who choose to see the hilarious aspect of the move whiles for others, for as long as it was a voluntary endeavour, critics were making a fuss about nothing.

From celebreties, social commentators and ordinary Twitter users, government might as well use this fundraising method for other pressing interventions in the provision of social infrastructure and amenities.



Below are some of the reactions:



















What Ofori-Atta said about the Cathedral in Parliament

Making the appeal during his Mid-Year Budget Review reading on July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said on the floor of Parliament that the objective of the fund-raiser is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.

The initiative, according to the Finance Minister has been dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” which translates into "no amount is too small."

The building of the Cathedral is a subject that sharply divides opinion in Ghana but the Finance Minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building,” he said in his speech.

He furthered that “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GH¢100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” he said.

“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house to join in the GH¢100/a month.”

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 11 comment(s), give your comment