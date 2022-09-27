Social Cohesion project to be implemented in 48 districts

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: Bamie Tahir-Ahmed

The Social Cohesion(SOCO) project is set to begin in some 48 districts in the five regions of the north as the government has successfully secured a US$150 million loan facility for the project.



The project is a US$450 million multi-national credit facility loaned to countries in the Northern parts of the Gulf of Guinea notably Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, and Benin that are hardly hit by fragilities due to climate change, food insecurity, conflict, and violence.



This was disclosed at the opening of a two-day sensitization and orientation workshop on the project in Wa by the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and MP for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah who addressed participants on behalf of the sector minister.



“I am happy to say that the ministry received One Hundred and Fifty(150) United States Dollars IDA/World Bank Credit Facility after the Executive and Parliamentary Approvals on 27th and 29th July 2022 respectively,” he stated.



He indicated that the project is divided into four components which include; investing in community resilience and inclusion estimated at an amount of US$112.5 million, representing 75% of the total project cost for Ghana.



He further revealed that US$ 15 million which represents 10% of the total project cost would fund building foundation and capacity for inclusive and resilient communities, US$ 7.5 million, representing 5% for Regional Coordination Platform and Dialogue, and 10% for Project Management.



The deputy minister mentioned that aside from the four components, there was the Contingent Emergency Response Component.



He said there was no budget allocation for this component but quickly added that “funds will be drawn into this account in the event of any natural disaster or pandemic”.



For her part, Ms. Yvonne Quansah, Director of the External Resources Mobilization and Economic Relations Division (ERMERD) of the Finance Ministry whose speech was read on her behalf said the Social Cohesion project would help provide employment opportunities to beneficiary communities through the Local Economic Development(LED) and the Community Driven Development(CDD) approaches.



She mentioned that the project would focus on the social-cultural dynamics of beneficiary communities, the possibility of conflicts escalating, and the enormous trade benefits that could be harnessed through collaborations.



For Ghana, the Social Cohesion(SOCO) project would be implemented in all the five regions of the north mainly anchored by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development.