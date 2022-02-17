‘So annoying’ – Sekou Nkrumah’s reaction to Akufo-Addo praise by TD Jakes

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TD Jakes has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



He spoke about how the Ghanaian leader has transformed the country



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be one of the speakers in his church



Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has reacted to Bishop Thomas Dexter (TD) Jakes’ praise of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a church service.



Sharing the video of the American preacher in his chapel, reading a lengthy praise of President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Nkrumah captioned his post, “What BS [bullshit] is this, so annoying.”



The African-American preacher while introducing the Ghanaian President to his congregation noted that, Akufo-Addo had turned Ghana into one of Africa’s “wealthiest” countries.



He said, “I have, for some time, watched with amazement, the president of the Republic of Ghana and the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. He will speak at our International Leadership Summit this month.



“And, in case you are not up to speed on how things are going in Africa; Ghana is one of Africa’s wealthiest countries; he [President Akufo-Addo] has completely turned it around.



“It is the largest producer of gold on the continent and the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa,” Jakes explained, adding: “Under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana has emerged as a booming tech centre – even welcoming Twitter. [Twitter] is moving to Ghana. Africa’s corporate headquarters of Twitter is going to be there”, he mentioned.



Aside from that, T.D. Jakes continued: “President Akufo-Addo is also working to transform Ghana into key travel destinations, particularly for Americans but particularly, for African-Americans and the African diaspora and aggressively promoting investment in the country.”



Over the last couple of years, he told the audience, “Ghana’s government has set aside 500 acres of land for foreigners looking to resettle there. Let me explain to all of you African-Americans – Ghana’s move to embrace African-Americans has particular significance because some of the largest ports of slavery [were] from Ghana and, so, the return home and some of the amenities that he’s extending [are] a step toward healing and restoration,” Jakes explained.



He said: “Imagine the prodigal son coming back home and the father running to meet him and welcoming him back home. It has tremendous significance and he’s done some amazing things in that regard.



“We’re thrilled, delighted to welcome President Akufo-Addo and several other esteemed leaders to the next International Leadership Summit.”



Bishop TD Jakes considers the Ghanaian leader's ability to speak many languages especially French fluently as "brilliant and smart."



He stressed, “The man is brilliant; he’s just smart.” In his view, President Akufo-Addo has totally transformed Ghana.







