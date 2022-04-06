So Akufo-Addo's chair can't travel abroad with him? - Johnnie Hughes asks

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022
Akufo-Addo grants an interview to BBC
V8 assigned to presidential chair triggers social media chatter
TV3 journalist observes Akufo-Addo uses available chair instead of ‘throne’
TV3 journalist and morning show host, Johnnie Hughes has observed that President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo made do with a chair he was provided whiles granting a recent interview in London.
During the said interview with the BBC Africa section, Akufo-Addo responds to a myriad of issues including the state of the Ghanaian economy, coups within the West African sub-region and the E-Levy.
He is shown seated in a brown and black chair, the same as the one that shows host Peter Okwoche is seated on at the venue.
The journalist rhetorically posed in a tweet: “So it is possible NOT to carry the Almighty white chair around everywhere President Akufo-Addo goes, anyway?”
His question is in relation to how the President’s preferred gold-plated chair has always travelled with him to most state functions and even media engagements across the country.
The development has triggered political backlash with some opponents alleging that the said chair is allocated a full vehicle to transport it in the president’s entourage.
See Hughes’ tweet below:
So it is possible NOT to carry the Almighty white chair around everywhere President @NAkufoAddo goes, anyway? #Whew® #JohnniesBite #Elevy #ProtectingThePublicPurse pic.twitter.com/aGueIKPTO1— Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) April 5, 2022