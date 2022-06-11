SmartPillo inventor joins Obokese Foundation juggernaut!

Regional News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Following the Thursday 28 April 28, 2022 unveiling of the Ofarnyi Kweigya statue, at the Moree runabout, Obokese Foundation Founder, CEO, Nana Obokese Ampah, has continued his quiet and methodical quest to assemble a star-studded team to lead the MKRP initiatives.



After naming Nana Kwamina Kra II as Chief MKRP Consultant, the two quickly proceeded to recruit local historians, lecturers, researchers, respected Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Youth Leaders and others. Immediately thereafter, they announced the addition of Ghana’s renowned Photo Journalist, Thomas Fynn.



Nana Kwamina Kra II states “…that commitments have been secured from a dozen preeminent Kemetic scholars, teachers, researchers, authors and Egyptologists who are excited to join in the historic initiative of rebirthing the Kemetic systems that made Africa great, will further validate the efforts of our Ancestor scholars, and, return Mother Africa to her proper place at the top of the global landscape.”



In preparation of things to come and enhancing the capacity to bring growth and development to Moree, as prophesied, the Ancestors have brought forth an amazing addition to this stellar team in the form of Mr. Shelton McCoy.



Shelton McCoy is an inventor, visionary and technology geek who is on a quest to take full advantage of what he humbly describes as his ‘second chance.’



Following a short but acclaimed stint in the recording industry, an important 8-year relationship—as the personal bodyguard for American Idol winner, Carrie Underwood, Shelton answered the spiritual call to follow his dream and pursue his passion of helping his people by developing innovative products that would actually improve their lives and the lives of others.



After watching a CNN telecast about the potential dangers of cell phone radiation—and actually experiencing an ear tumor from cell phone use—Shelton advised his daughter to never again put a cellular phone against her ear. This, in retrospect, became the inspiration for the SmartPillo. Sheldon, in consultation with several of the Hollywood friends, colleagues and associates, he met during his work with Ms Underwood, Shelton was able to patent and produce a unique and therapeutic sleep aid.



The SmartPillo is an amazing low cost, lightweight, durable, bluetooth, stereophonic, head rest and phone device that can be used to enhance therapeutic sleep quality as well as produce crystal clear and thumping beach party sound for any occasion.



For MKRP, the most exciting thing about the SmartPillo is that Mr McCoy is exploring the feasibility of making Moree the SmartPillo Global Manufacturing Hub and Distribution Centre.



We also understand, should negotiations proceed as anticipated, that the Center’s operation will incorporate MKRP concepts principles and cultural themes, as reflected in the two community surveys that are considered essential to the rebirth of Moree, Asebu, Ghana and the African world.



WOW! We will definitely follow-up on this new dimension as it further illuminates the MKRP mission and Moree slogan—‘City of light.’