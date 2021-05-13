Smart TV announces its presence on digital TV platforms

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Barely one week after it was introduced on social media, it appears Smart TV is gradually finding its roots in mainstream broadcasting as it has announced its presence on digital television platforms.



Prior to this development, the station, owned by famous radio presenter, Captain Smart was relying on Facebook and YouTube in broadcasting its programs.



It will be recalled that Captain Smart was suspended last week by his boss, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, on grounds that he had insulted some government officials including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.



Following his suspension, the broadcaster disclosed on his Facebook page that he had acquired a license to operate his own Television station.



In a Facebook announcement Wednesday evening, Smart TV confirmed it is now transmitting its content on digital TV sets.



"Good news! Smart TV is now live on your digital TV set. Just scan your TV or digital converter box to find us".



