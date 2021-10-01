'Sluggish', 'disappointing' minority leadership 'lost steam' – Ras Mubarak

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has argued that the leadership of the minority in parliament has lost steam resulting in some level of “inertia” when it comes to holding President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government accountable.



According to the former lawmaker, Ghanaians are beginning to lose hope in the ability of the minority caucus to leverage its almost equal numbers to that of the majority side of the legislature, to check the excesses of the executive.



“Never in the history of the NDC in parliament have members of the NDC and Ghanaians generally been dissatisfied with the leadership of the party in parliament than this particular moment and this stems from the lacklustre performance of the party in parliament”, Mr Mubarak told Blessed Sogah on Class91.3FM’s 505 news programme on Thursday, 30 September 2021.



He added: “Expectations are very high. We are all witnesses to the wrong-headed policies of the NPP administration, the corruption the profligacy in expenditure and the refusal to listen to the Ghanaian public”.



“So, Ghanaians, members of the party are of the expectation that the minority in parliament will step up the game and hold to account this particular administration”, Ras Mubarak said.



Over the last few days, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu publicly reacted to concerns about his leadership style in parliament saying that the agenda against his tenure will fail.



Also, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak, who is currently holidaying in the US, has had cause to deny getting any government contract from fellow lawmaker Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) of the governing New Patriotic Party, as alleged by broadcaster Kevin Taylor of Loud Silence Media.



“Let me start by saying that it’s just too unfortunate that I’m forced to come on Facebook Live to respond to a bigot – somebody who hates our country but pretends to love it – whose stock-in-trade is just to malign innocent persons with lies and he tells the lies with so much confidence that some gullible people tend to believe him”, the Minority Chief Whip said.



However, reacting to the position adopted by the leadership of the minority, Ras Mubarak insisted that by virtue of being in leadership, the flack of poor performance will automatically fall on the likes of Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka, as he maintains: “Some level of inertia seemed to have crept into the way they do things”.