Slow down Cathedral project and tackle poverty - Asabee to government

Work on National Cathedral project stalled



Government facing backlash for investing public funds



North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project



Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, a one-time Member of Parliament and a member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has asked government to stay the National Cathedral project.



Asamoah Boateng, who is currently seeking the National Chairmanship of the NPP says whiles it is important to build the monument, he believes that if state funds is being used, then there is the need to slow down.



"I want the Cathedral built, it is to the honour of God but in terms of the pace that (it) may be done.



Asked about the 2024 completion date, he responded: "Well, if it does happen, good; but I believe we have to take our time a bit and look at the poverty happening around and those who are struggling and slow down and tackle that." he said in an interview on Joy News channel.



He stressed that irrespective of the cost at the end of the day, the facility "will have a beneficial effect on the economy, we will reap the benefits but right now… if government money is not going in, fine.



"But if our money is going in, I will say let’s wait a bit, let’s get the public sector and especially Christians to contribute," he added.



The project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosures by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who insists that state funds are being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



