‘Slay king pastor’ who wants to trend - Maurice Ampaw on Agyinasare's swipe at Nogokpo

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has criticised the recent behavior of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, relative to the ongoing brouhaha between the pastor and the Nogokpo community in the Volta Region.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem show, he expressed his disappointment over Agyinasare's recent jubilation stemming from his decision not to heed a 14-day ultimatum issued by the community particularly in response to a comment he made that offended them.



The archbishop had refused to appear before them, which led to his celebration after the ultimatum has passed without any consequences as threatened.



"Now, let us come to Agyinasare, one of the younger men of God who gives me a lot of inspiration when it comes to healing and massive teaching, he has been in the ministry for so many years both the healing ministry and the teaching ministry...he has even raised his own children who are now pastors, and he is a well-respected man of God, but I just don't understand what Agyinasare is now becoming, I just don’t understand.



"I am worried and confused because this is a well-respected man of God who began this ministry and began healing the sick more than 30 years ago...one of your statements made the entire community of Nogokpo unhappy, they invited you to a meeting you didn't attend, they will not be happy.



"but I didn't see them threatening you with their gods, I didn't see them challenging you to die, I didn't see them challenging you to disappear...there was no display of the devil or the God that you serve ... Peace Council has come in to make peace and at the end of the day, nobody is expecting Nogokpo to punish Agyinasare to die,” he said.



He emphasized that Agyinasare's level of spiritual maturity should have prevented him from engaging in a perceived spiritual battle with the Nogokpo shrine.



He highlighted that the Nogokpo community has been striving to develop tourism and enhance its economic prospects, making Agyinasare's response more troubling.



“Agyinasare wants to trend so he has made himself like a slay king pastor, that is what I call him, he is interested in beef…because as mentioned, there is already a stigma on the people, and they were stating that their town is a tourist destination, and that is the only valuable thing that they have to drive the economy, and as a result, they are trying everything necessary to develop tourism to draw interest...



"So your remarks, of which your wife is also from the Volta region, you came to clarify that you didn't mean it… and you never honoured their invitation, it ends there.



“There is nothing like jubilation, you see it is so sad that sometimes our pastors seem like they don’t read the word of God…Agyinasare at your level of spiritual maturity, Nogokpo should not be your target, and you should not rejoice about overcoming Nogokpo over a 14-day ultimatum because it means that you were scared, you thought you were on a battlefield with them but who cursed you?”



Background :



A 14-day ultimatum the chiefs of Nogokpo gave for Agyinasare to appear before them over his “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement, expired on Friday, June 16, 2023.



The spokesperson of Nogopko, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, said that the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo were to meet to determine the next set of actions to take against the archbishop.



“All the options are on the table for us. I mean all the options,” Nornyigbey said when asked whether the chiefs of Nogokpo are going to invoke their deity.



During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.



In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.



Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public.



In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.



The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within the given period, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against them. They said he was to appear before them to explain the comments he made.



