Skirt and blouse vote made Bagbin who’s now bragging – John Boadu

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has lashed out at the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for passing a comment that, he has the capacity to remove President Nana Addo and that the President cannot remove him.



Mr. Boadu said the skirt and blouse during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary general elections has given the speaker of Parliament power to brag



“We all know the speaker is only benefiting from what he didn’t work for and as a result, he is passing comments that are sometimes strictly unnecessary. Speaker of Parliament has no power to remove President Nana Addo,” he disclosed.



“I don’t blame speaker of Parliament but I blame those who voted skirt and blouse,” Mr. Boadu stated.



The General Secretary made this comment at Mankessim while interacting with the Central Regional NPP communicators to strengthen them and share knowledge on the government’s E-levy taxation and among others.



The NPP scribe explained that the E-levy would raise funds for the government to construct roads among other developmental projects in the country.



He called on the party communicators to as matter of urgency educate the public about the benefits of the E-levy since the opposition political parties are misinforming the general public.



Mr. Boadu observed that, opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticism about Nana Addo’s government is not surprising and appealed to the communicators not to allow the opposition political parties to overpower them, especially during a radio debate.