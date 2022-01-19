Skeleton Wan features Amapiono king on latest single

Music of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Talented up and coming dancehall artist, Desmond Kyei popularly known as Skeleton Wan has released his latest Amapiano themed song featuring South African platinum musician, Ntosh Gazi.



The latest song which is called “Catchy Vibes” adds to an exciting catalog of songs already released by young talent. The hit single was produced by super producers Dj Shampli and 071 Nelly.



His recently released EP “The Street King” which was partly produced by Grammy-award-winning engineer, Drea Young features veteran Jamaican singer, Military 3000 and American rapper, Lucci Damus.



Growing up and making waves on the streets of Ashaiman, a well-known settlement in the capital, Accra, Skeleton Wan shared a stage with award-winning dancehall artist, Stonebwoy at his recently concluded Ashaiman to the world concert.



Skeleton Wan who is on tour to promote “Catchy Vibes” said he hopes to expose Ghana, his birth country and the West African sub-region to the popular Southern African sound, Amapiono.



“Let me confess, right now Amapiano is doing good in Africa and you wouldn’t imagine how Ghanaians have accepted Amapiano".



You pass here and there and you hear Amapiano South African languages and it feels good. I am trying to project my country and West Africa in Amapiano,” he said on South Africa’s Lesedi SABC Fm.



Skeleton Wan is a songwriter who has calved a niche as a promising act. He is currently signed to HDMEZ Records LLC USA.



Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths.