Sixty customs officers trained on counterterrorism

Regional News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: GNA

Sixty officers from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have undergone three-week intensive training on counterterrorism at the Asutuare Military Training Camp in the Eastern Region.



The officers were made up of five females and fifty-five males.



The officers were taken through some professional military disciplines to identify and foil terrorist attacks.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the exercise, Mr. George Tettey, Acting Assistant Commissioner Preventive, GRA Customs Division, stated that the training had become necessary due to the prevailing threats of terrorist attacks across the ECOWAS sub-region.



He added that Ghana’s neighbouring countries had been attacked and it was prudent for the Customs Division to prepare its officers to be able to combat any such attacks.



Mr. Tettey noted that the officers including the civilians must always be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the security agencies for the appropriate actions to be taken saying that the government was ready to provide the needed equipment required to enhance the effective operations of the officers.



Mr. Tettey also advised the public to assist the security agencies in combating such menace saying that most often the terrorist lived within the various communities planning and strategizing on how to launch an attack on innocent citizens.



He expressed gratitude to the officers at the Asutuare Military Training Camp for the professional discipline instilled into the Customs Officers over the period of stay at the training camp.