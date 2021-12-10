Six-year-old class one pupil killed by truck at Asafo

Regional News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shops at Asafo defy orders from AMA



Princess Atsu Bema killed by truck on her way to buy food



Residents of Asafo angered by death of primary one student



A six-year-old student of T.I Ahmadiyya School in Kumasi has been killed by a long truck.



Princess Atsu Bema according to a Joynews report sighted by GhanaWeb was heading to a food joint after closing from school when she was knocked over by the tail-end of the long trailer.



The truck with registration number 5497-11 is said to have knocked down the class one pupil and run over her head whilst negotiating a sharp curve.



Eye-witnesses say the truck had arrived to offload cargo into a wholesale shop in the area when the incident occurred.



Some residents said to have been infuriated by the tragedy noted their constant engagement with the shop owners to avoid offloading cargo in the area due to the risk the long trucks pose.



According to the Assembly Member for the Asafo electoral area, Ernest Okai, the owners of the wholesale shops have consistently defied orders from the Kumasi Assembly to stop the long trucks from coming to discharge their load in the area.