Six persons hospitalised after floods caused buildings to cave in on them Atasemanso

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Six people have been hospitalised after some buildings collapsed on them at Atasemanso in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region during Wednesday's heavy downpour.



Several buildings and walls collapsed in the area during the downpour, resulting in injuries.



The Assembly Member for the area, Nana Adjei Kusi Oboadum, told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that over 200 people have been displaced.



The community's market was also flooded, destroying the wares of traders.



The affected traders appealed to the government and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid and fix the problem causing recurring floods in the market when it rains.



Nana Adjei Kusi Oboadum said several complaints have been channelled to the necessary authorities to help fix the problems causing the perennial flooding but nothing has been done about it.



Not only Atasemanso was affected by the rains in the region. Communities including Aboabo, Sawaba, Atafoa, Sokoban Tinpoom, Bantama Market, among others were also affected.