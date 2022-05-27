Six persons caught in secret rooms at venue of NPP N/R executive election

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Police arrest six people at NPP Northern Region delegate conference



Gunshot fired outside Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium



NPP commences regional executive election



Six people have reportedly been arrested at the ongoing Northern Regional Delegate Conference to elect the regional executive of the governing New Patriotic Party at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



According to adomonline.com, five of the arrested people were found hiding in a room at the stadium while the sixth person was caught in a secret room placing a call.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, confirmed the detainment of the six people.



Superintendent Ananga said that the police picked up the six suspects because they seem to be conspiring to create commotion at the ongoing regional party elections.



He said that the suspects have been sent to a nearby police station for questioning.



Superintendent Ananga added that the police are also investigating an earlier gunshot that was heard outside the venue of the delegate conference.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) began its regional delegates conference on Friday, May 27, 2022, which is expected to end on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



This is to elect its new executives on the regional levels following its constituency elections held in April and polling station elections in March.



Already, some regions like the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Central and Greater Accra have been marked as regions to look out for considering new entrants are looking to unseat incumbents. And in the Ashanti and Central Regions, for instance, some members of the party sought for injunctions to move the venue of the elections and to hold elections in the Ekumfi Constituency until further notice respectively.



