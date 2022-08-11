Six orphaned children receive support from Crime Check Foundation

Regional News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Nana Addo is one of six orphaned children who have received support from Crime Check Foundation (CCF).



The children who lost their parents at tender ages rely on the support of their uncle, Ernest Owusu whose business has collapsed, and has been jobless for the past one year.



According to Mr. Owusu, he has been able to fund one of his nephews, 23-year-old Enoch Yiadom to study at the University of Education, Winneba through the savings he has been able to make doing petty jobs.



He said through his efforts, the other five younger children; Bernard Boateng, Emmanuel Kumi, Shadrach Owusu, Gerald Kumi, and Nana Addo are also in various levels of basic education in Accra with one of them in his final year.



“Where I worked was demolished last year and since then it has not been easy for me. The container shop I worked in was destroyed by Metropolitan officials and since then I have not secured any job,” he said.



“My nephews’ parents lost their lives to sicknesses. My sister’s husband died first. I paid for their hospital bills when they were battling for their lives. The responsibilities of the children are now my burden.”



Mr. Owusu said taking care of the six children and his own family has now become very challenging for him as he struggles to provide food and clothing aside from paying fees for the children.



He, therefore, knocked on the doors of CCF for assistance. The Foundation gave the children clothes and handed Mr. Owusu an amount of Two Thousand Ghana cedis for the children’s upkeep.



The cash donation was made with the contribution of a UK-based donor Janet Aku and Dora who is based in Spain.



Mr. Owusu and the children expressed their gratitude to CCF and madam Aku for supporting them.



“Your support to us will never be in vain. May God answer your secret prayers,” they said.



Apart from the specialized charity support it offers, such as the Education Series, CCF supports struggling individuals and families.