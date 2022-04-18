Six men arrested in connection with armed robberies in Greater Accra, Central region

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police assure public of safety



Police retrieve cache of ammunition from suspects in Greater Accra, Central Region



Police sends caution to persons perpetrating crimes



The Ghana Police Service has arrested six robbery suspects who have been linked to a series of robberies in the Greater Accra and Central regions, a statement has said.



The six: Jibrila Musa alias Danturi, Hassain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo, and Ade Banjor, are reported to have been arrested separately, and at various locations in the two regions.



“The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation between the period of April 15 and April 17, 2022, have arrested six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.



“The six suspects Jibrila Musa alias Danturi, Hassain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo, and Ade Banjor, were arrested at various locations across the two regions,” the statement signed by Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Service said.



The statement added that the suspects have admitted to committing the crimes for which they were arrested, adding that some of the victims of the crimes have been accordingly updated.



“Items retrieved so far from the suspects are one (1) locally manufactured gun, one (1) foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four (4) wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved.



“The suspects who have admitted during interrogations to their involvement in robberies over the years are helping the Police in investigations. We have made contact with some of the victims as part of our strategy to give them closure with regards to their unpleasant experiences with these armed robbers,” the statement added.



The police further sent a warning to others perpetrating any form of crime to be on the lookout since they will soon be apprehended.



Additionally, the statement conveyed the Ghana Police Service’s assurance to safeguard the public from any forms of harm.



See the full statement below:



