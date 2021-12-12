Six in critical condition as travelling mourners crash at Nkwanta South

Regional News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Speeding driver runs into police barricade



Driver of Ford transit bus accused of drunk-driving



Victims of Nkwanta accident rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical attention



A car crash has rendered some six travelling mourners in critical condition at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.



The car involved in the accident according to a report by Adomonline is a Ford transit bus with registration number GE 5926-0,9 which was said to be conveying some 13 mourners from Nkwanta to Bontiber.



The driver of the vehicle, Dennis Boafo is said to have been overspeeding which resulted in the car running into a police barrier and somersaulting in the process after hitting the police barricade.



The driver and some occupants of the vehicle are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries and have since been rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital at Nkwanta for treatment.



The passengers of the car are alleged to have accused the driver of being drunk while driving.