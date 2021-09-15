Six dead in an accident on Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Correspondence from Western Region:



Six passengers lost their lives while several others sustained various degrees

of injuries in an accident at Huni-Ano, a community on the Tarkwa-Bogoso highway in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



The passengers numbering seventeen were travelling in a Toyota Hiace with registration number GW 8557-21 from Takoradi to Prestea when the unfortunate incident happened on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, an officer of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) office at Tarkwa Divisional Police Command, Sergeant Patrick Anyamu said, the “speeding driver Emmanuel Arthur, 33, attempted to overtake two vehicles but bumped into a Kia truck with registration number GT 2652-19”

He added that “the Toyota Hiace in the process somersaulted several times before it landed in the bush.”



Sergeant Anyamu said, “all passengers and the driver in the Toyota Hiace who sustained injuries were quickly rushed to the Apinto Government and Tarkwa Municipal hospitals for treatment but four women and two men passed away.”



A visit to the hospitals indicates that four of the victims were in a critical condition, one had been discharged and six were responding to treatment at the Apinto Government hospital and Tarkwa Municipal hospital.



Sergeant Anyamu said, “the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital mortuary for autopsy while the investigation continues.”