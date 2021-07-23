Six classrooms , one office razed by fire at Atwima Nwabiagya

Regional News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A six-classroom block and an office of the St. Lisbert International School at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region were razed by fire on Friday dawn.



Speaking to Atinka News, some students at the school said the fire started around 5 am and all efforts by the students and their staff to douse it proved futile.



Due to this, the six classroom block and the office completely burnt before the arrival of the fire service.



“Earlier, our light went off so we thought the credit on our prepaid meter had finished so we did not pay attention to it until we later saw some flames coming out from the assistant housemaster’s room,” they emphasized.



Meanwhile, D.O.3 James Akowuah, the Nkwawie Fire Commander said, his men rushed to the scene immediately after they received the call but unfortunately six(6) out of twenty-four (24) classrooms were burnt.



He, therefore, admonished management at the various institutions to at least get fire extinguishers in the various offices to help prevent any fire outbreak.