Six arrested over deadly land and chieftaincy dispute at Adum Afrancho - Police

Sunday, 3 July 2022

The Ashanti Regional Police have announced the arrest of six persons in connection with a land and chieftaincy dispute that has claimed a life.



According to a statement from the Regional Public Affairs Unit, the incident occurred in the morning of Sunday, July 3, 2022.



Two factions of a family are said to have clashed on a land at Adum Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, where a struggle ensued.



“During the altercation, the deceased, known as Kwame Yeboah, aged 23, was allegedly stabbed to death by Kwadjo Brefo, who is among the suspects arrested,”.



Two others along with the suspect sustained injuries and “are receiving treatment at the hospital under Police guard,” the statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo added.



The Regional Police Commander has since led an operation to restore calm in the area. He interacted with members of the community and entreated them to respect the laws and allow necessary processes to be pursued.



“Police have beefed up security in the area and we are in full control of the situation,” the statement concluded.



