Six TV3 staff pick awards at 25th GJA Awards

TV3 also won the Best Television Station of the Year

Six journalists with Media General, managers of TV3, received awards during the 25th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards on Saturday, October 24.



The six are Alfred Ocansey, Komla Adom, Wendy Laryea, Portia Gabor, Josephine Antwi Agyei and Joseph Armstrong.



TV3 also won the Best Television Station of the Year in English.



The awards took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Saturday, October 24. Sampson Lardi Anyenini was awarded the overall, Best Journalist of the Year 2019.





