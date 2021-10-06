Six Municipal and District Chief Executives confirmed, two rejected in Western North

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: GNA

A total of six persons nominated by the President for Municipal and District Chief Executives have been confirmed by their respective Districts Assemblies with two others rejected in the Western North Region.



The six confirmed Municipal and District Chief Executives include, Mr Yawson Amoah of Akontombra District Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, Aowin Municipal, Mr Lious Owusu-Agyapong, Sefwi-Waiwso and Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah for Sefwi-Bodi.



The rest are; Mr Bernard Gyebi Blay and Nicholas Kupok Yayin Niper for Bia West and East Districts respectively.



The Suaman and Juaboso District assemblies however failed to confirm Mr Philip Kwabena Boahen and Mr Godfread Kwabena Agyei Asante President’s nominees as DCEs of their respective Districts.



Mr Boahen of the Suaman District got five out of 19 votes, while Mr Asante of Juaboso had 11 YES votes as against 12 NO out of 21 votes valid votes.



A date is yet to be fixed for the confirmation of Mr Alfred Amoah the President’s nominee for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, which has been without a Presiding Member for some time now.