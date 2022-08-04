You are here: HomeNews2022 08 04Article 1596059

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Six KNUST students face jail in fresh gang-rape case

Police station Police station

Six students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology are assisting police investigations after allegedly gang-raping a first-year student of the school.

They include the boyfriend of the victim, Patrick Fosu who reportedly lured her to commit the crime with the five others on July 24. Police also gave their names as Edwin Nii Noi Quaynor, John Wilson, Kingsley Asiedu Andoh, Thompson Nii, and Assafua Eric.

The suspects were remanded into police custody by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court on Wednesday (August 3), to reappear on August 18. This was after prosecutors opposed a bail application by their lawyers during proceedings.

They are considering going to the high court for bail.

“These are students of KNUST who have been accused of rape,” Richard Adu Darko, lawyer for the accused persons said. “Looking at the facts that have been presented to us, honestly we don’t see rape, but that’s what we have been accused of.”

“And once someone is accused, the law says that, that person is innocent until proven guilty or the person pleads otherwise.”

He added: “So, now until they plead that they are guilty or until a court of competent jurisdiction finds them guilty they are innocent. At this material moment this is a court of first instance, and they have been brought here for purposes of remanding them in lawful custody.

“So, we are also going to take steps and go to the appropriate forum and then apply for bail for them, then they can continue with their examinations and face trial while the matter is pending before court.”

Similar incident

This comes after two other suspects including a police officer are facing court for committing a similar offense.

The officer, General L/Cpl Frank Adu-Poku stationed at Bomso and a KNUST student were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student of the school.

Joel Osei Owusu, a Level 400 Business Administration student, is alleged to have lured the victim into his room at Ultimate Hostel, formerly Evandy Hostel, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

They have since been remanded into police custody assisting investigations.

