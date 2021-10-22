Siting an Agenda 111 hospital on Agbogbloshie land is the best decision – Henry Quartey

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Agbogbloshie will be used for agenda 111 hospital



• This eases the burden on Korle Bu Teaching Hospital



• Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is confident the project will be beneficial



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made one of the best decisions to have an Agenda 111 hospital on the Agbogbloshie land in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, this will help reduce the load on the number of people who seek medical attention from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday (22 October) Quartey said, “On Agenda 111, it couldn’t have been a better place, come to think of it, if you think about the movement of people around the area…”.



He says this will benefit the people in the society at large.



“About 500,000 people all go to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, so siting an Agenda 111 hospital on a land that for over 25 years has been occupied by people doing businesses will be good but of course in a very challenging environment; I think that Mr President’s decision to site Agenda 111 hospital there is the best thing that could happen to a society. So indeed, not just reclaiming the land but it is going to benefit society more than it used to be and I commend the government for that,”Asaaseradio.com quoted the minister as having said.



The traders who sell onions at Agbogbloshie were successfully moved to a new location at Adjen Kotoku.



The traders had earlier resisted the move, stating that Adjen Kotoku was not spacious to accommodate them, but have in recent times lauded Henry Quartey for embarking on this initiative.



Henry Quartey has revealed the place will be used as part of the government’s Agenda 111 initiative.