Sit up – Duffuor slams govt over inflation, strikes, media censorship

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has criticized the Akufo-Addo led administration for failing to come up with good economic policies to ameliorate the standard of living of Ghanaians.



According to him, all economic indicators that should show that the government is working towards a significant improvement are rather in a reverse.



In a twitter post on Tuesday, Dr. Duffuor said the numerous labour unrest that have hit the nation in recent times are testaments of hardship in the country.



“Our country is in a state of disarray. From inflation to strike actions and media censorship, we continue to experience dreadful challenges while the government is focused on milking more taxes from a desperate people. The government must sit up,” he disclosed.



Dr. Duffuor had also tweeted on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy which he said the rejection from Ghanaians means the government is out of touch with the sentiments on the ground.



“Across the political spectrum, a majority of Ghanaians oppose the introduction of the e-levy,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate hopeful stated.



He continued that “this is not politics as usual. This is a clear signal to the government that they are out of touch with sentiments on the ground. Abolish the e-levy.”