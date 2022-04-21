Sissala West: Two busted for attacking NPP Nasara Coordinator

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the butchering of a Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party in Sissala West.



Mr Iddrisu Wailaka, according to sources, is battling for his life at the Upper West Regional Hospital after he was allegedly attacked by machete-wielding thugs believed to be members of the NPP on Monday, 18 April 2022.



The attackers accused him of burying a talisman as part of his juju efforts to turn the outcome of the upcoming NPP constituency executive elections around to benefit his favourite candidates.



The victim was beaten and dragged to the palace of the paramount chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, Kuoro Buktie Liman, who released him for treatment at the Gwolllu Hospital.



He was referred to the Upper West Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.