You are here: HomeNews2022 04 21Article 1520009

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Sissala West: Two busted for attacking NPP Nasara Coordinator

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Police Service Ghana Police Service

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the butchering of a Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party in Sissala West.

Mr Iddrisu Wailaka, according to sources, is battling for his life at the Upper West Regional Hospital after he was allegedly attacked by machete-wielding thugs believed to be members of the NPP on Monday, 18 April 2022.

The attackers accused him of burying a talisman as part of his juju efforts to turn the outcome of the upcoming NPP constituency executive elections around to benefit his favourite candidates.

The victim was beaten and dragged to the palace of the paramount chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, Kuoro Buktie Liman, who released him for treatment at the Gwolllu Hospital.

He was referred to the Upper West Regional Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Referee Kenny Padi awarded a penalty and showed Nurudeen a card

Referee Kenny Padi suspended after awarding ‘wrong’ penalty to Kotoko against Hearts of Oak

Businessleading business icon

Professor Festus Ebo Turkson is a Development Economist

BoG Board appoints Prof. Ebo Turkson as external member of Monetary Policy Committee

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike

10 facts about Rita Dominic's mystery man

Africaleading africa news icon

Ethiopian men have gathered at the Russian embassy following a recruitment rumor- Photo Credit - BBC

Ethiopians gather at Russian embassy to sign up to fight in Ukraine war

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Former President John Dramani Mahama

NDC requires a facelift going into election 2024