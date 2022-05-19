Sissala West MP to train hundreds of selected youths in his constituency

Regional News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

As part of the effort to curb the rate of unemployment in the country, the Member of Parliament for Sissala West Mohammed Adams Sukparu has established a Youth Empowerment Training (MASYET) which seeks to train hundreds of selected youths in the constituency.



The MASYET Project will see youth in the constituency training in auto-mechanic works, welding and fabrication, fashion designing, and hairdressing.



Participants in each field will be enrolled for a three-year intensive practical training with its cost covered by the Member of Parliament in the Constituency.



Speaking at the launch of the event the MP said, “our surest bet against the challenges of unemployment is to ensure that we put our youth to work by training them in crafts that are on ready and consistent demand. This will ensure that at all times they are providing relevant services to our community and generating incomes for their personal development and the development of the entire district at large. We must empower them to identify their own talents, chart their own path to progress and pursue their own ambitions. I believe there can be no better way of empowerment than ensuring first of all, that they have the ability to provide for their own basic needs through the acquisition and use of manifold skills.



“The development and progress we seek are not mutually exclusive from the development of each and every one of our youth to manifest their full potentials. For the complex idea of our collective growth is but a network of simple individual growths.” He said



Aside from taking care of the cost of training, the MP will also provide the necessary tools and equipment for training.



"… have arrived at this project, the Mohammed Adams Sukparu Youth Empowerment Training (MASYET) with a theme; Providing sustainable jobs for the youth; the role of Technical, Vocational Education and Training.



“...for each of these fields, my outfit shall cover the entire training cost and provide all the necessary tools and equipment to aid the training and subsequent practice of the professions. Those into fashion would be enrolled and supplied with the sewing machines to work with, for those into hairdressing they would be given dryers and other equipment, and those into welding and fabrication as well as auto mechanical services would also be provided with all their necessary tools from my outfit.” He said



The MP added that he is convinced the successful implementation of the project would result in a reduction in the youth dependency ratio, cut down unemployment, train entrepreneurs, mitigate social vices and improve household living conditions.



He also advised the beneficiaries of this program to treat participation with the utmost seriousness and devotion so they can all witness the optimum outcome.