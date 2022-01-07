Sissala West MP pays fees of 42 UEW students

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sissala West MP marks birthday



UEW introduces new programme



Educationists court support for the study of local languages



Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu has footed the bills of forty-two (42) students from his constituency who have gained admission into the University of Education, Winneba to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sissali/Dagaare Education.



According to the MP, the move is part of efforts aimed at promoting the study of the languages at both the national and international scenes.



Honorable Mohammed Adams Sukparu indicated on his social media timeline that the gesture was made as he celebrated his birthday on Thursday January 6, 2022.



“On this occasion of my birthday, I wish to announce that the fees of all 42 students from our beloved Sissala West Constituency admitted to study B.A in Sissali/Dagaare Education at the University of Winneba has been paid in full.



“It is in line with my vision to promote our culture on both national and international scale. I believe there can be no better foundation to this vision than to encourage the study of our language and culture in reputation universities. I wish all the students well in this endeavor” he tweeted.



The 42 students will be part of the first batch to enroll on the programme at the University of Education, Winneba, after the Sissala West MP through various engagements with other relevant stakeholders got it to be introduced.



