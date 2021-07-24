Sissala West MP allegedly attacked by unknown assailants

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency in the Upper West Region, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, was on Friday night attacked by some unknown gunmen, 3news.com is gathering.



The 36-year-old lawmaker was attacked on the Jeffisi-Bullu road, multiple reports say.



He was attacked together with “his team” while returning from a funeral, 3news.com gathers.



They are, however, safe, the reports say.



Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM from his safety location, Mr Sukparu narrated how the assailants, numbering about five opened fire at his vehicle.



“My bodyguard returned fire and I saw one of them falling down. But the driver sped off, so we could not stop to know what happened to him.”