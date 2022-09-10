Sissala East NDC to conduct branch elections

Regional News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the process for branch elections would commence on Monday, September 12, with an exhibition of the voter register.



“All the processes will start and end in one week, beginning Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, 2022, in four selected zones of the Sissala East Constituency,” he said.



Mr. Pouzuing said this after a crunch meeting of national, regional, and constituency council of elders and party executives at Tumu to resolve disagreements that greeted the election on June 2, this year.



He told the Ghana News Agency after the meeting that the exhibition of registers would commence Monday and Tuesday for eligible voters to check their names.

He said Wednesday and Thursday would be for the picking of nomination forms and that the forms picked previously remained valid.



Mr. Puozuing said Friday, Saturday, and Sunday would be for vetting and voting.

“So, we hope that everybody who is an NDC member can be in his/her branch and observe the elections so that there would not be any quarrel.”



He asked all interested persons in the contest to make sure they had paid their dues fully for the past three months and paid for the nomination form as well.



Those who wished to vote must have paid their dues one month before the scheduled election date.



Mr. Puozuing commended party members in the Sissala East Constituency for the peaceful meeting and assured them that “the NDC is coming back to power so everyone must get on board.”