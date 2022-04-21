Sissala East MP is a promise keeper — Chief

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Kuoro Kandei Tommie Salia, the paramount chief of the Kandei traditional area has commended the MP for the area for keeping his promise.



Kuoro Salia said, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the MP for the Sissalla East constituency has lived up to expectation in his short stay in office as an MP by redeeming some major campaign promises “One by one.”



Kuoro Salia was speaking in Kandei, was speaking at a function where the MP commissioned boreholes he drilled in Kandei to solve the perennial water problems at the cost of GH¢150.000.



“We are elated for the gesture and particularly excited he kept his promise to provide us with water and with this, we believe we have not been forgotten and we admire his humility to keep to his promise during the 2020 election campaign,” he said.



“Politics is about development and thinking about the plight of the people. The MP has proved to us that he is a promise keeper, and a man of words and God will continue to protect him to continue to deliver his mandate,” he indicated.



Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, who is also a Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation said during the elections, the people requested for water and he pledged to assist them.



He said all the six boreholes in six different communities have been constructed from his share of the District Assembly`s Common fund.



He urged the beneficiary communities to continue to keep the peace in the communities as being at peace would propel development for all.



The other beneficiary communities included Kassana, Tanvieli, Nabulo, Nanchala, Guosi and Bandei.



The MP was accompanied by Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive who advised the communities to take good care of the boreholes.