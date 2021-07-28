Sisala West MP blames police for robbery attack on him

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Member of Parliament for the Sisala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu is set to meet the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to respond to calls for the minister to provide maximum security on the Sisala stretch of road which has become prone to robbery attacks.



Adams Sukparu escaped unhurt when he was returning from a funeral in the constituency on Saturday.



The MP’s bodyguard who eventually shot at the robbers saved the three occupants of the vehicle.



Unfortunately, when calls were placed to the Sisala West police, they could not rescue the MP and his men because the only car in the possession of the police had broken down.



The Sisala West police however managed to call the national patrol team who responded after the MP and his men fled the scene.



Mohammed Sukparu said “They [the robbers] all had guns. Honestly I was saved by God. I don’t know what to do for my bodyguard and I don’t know what to do for him. Not all police officers when they are confronted with cases like this can have the courage to shoot. He saw the guy [robber] lifting his gun so he shot at them.”



“I called the Police Commander but unfortunately if they had responded quickly we would have been able to arrest the robbers. Unfortunately at the time the call got to the police the only vehicle at the command center was broken down and he had to also rely on a national patrol team. We drove from the scene for about 16km before we met the patrol team but before we got there they had escaped.”



This is the second time a sitting Member of Parliament has been attacked on the Sisal road making the area a preferred zone for the robbers.



In 2013, the then MP was shot and struggled for his life after he was transferred to the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



According to Mohammed Sukparu there are several unapproved routes in Sisala West as they share a boundary with Burkina Faso.



“Look my constituency shares a boundary with Burkina Faso and at the time of my attack there was no police vehicle to rescue us so you can imagine what would happen if there was a terrorist attack.” He pointed out.



The Sisala police meanwhile say they are investigating the matter but no arrest has been made yet.