Sir John would probably have acquired more properties within forest reserves – Sulemana Braimah

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has stated that, the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie a.k.a. Sir John, would have amassed more wealth than what was contained in the document purported to be his last Will, if he was to be alive.



He said, Ghana politics is a money making venture where people enter to enrich themselves, instead of serving the interest of the masses.



“The truth is that our politics is just a moneymaking venture and so those who go into politics, basically what they’re doing and what they’re saying is that I’m going to look for money, if my party wins. And for those who are in power, it’s about how much wealth they can amass. We all see what the late Sir John has been able to acquire within the period of time that he was given the political position.



"I don’t think that anyone can say that before he became the CEO of the Forestry Commission, he had no house or something like that. But we’re talking about the houses and when they were acquired; 2017, 2018 and 2019. And I believe that if he were still alive, perhaps, we would have seen additional houses, maybe additional forest reserves and so on and so forth acquired. And people have said, if this is what Sir John made, then there are others whose (Will) will look as fat as the Bible or the Quran,” Sulemana Braimah said during a discussion on JoyNews, Monday, May 30.



He added that, “...those who’re there, young or old know that I’m into this to make money. It’s no longer about serving the country. I don’t think that any of our leaders today is really committed to serving our country. If it were the case, I don’t think that we would have been seeing the kind of things that we see today.”



To him, even though President Akufo-Addo was projected to Ghanaians as an incorruptible man, the prevailing situation in the country bears evidence to the contrary.



“If President Akufo-Addo was indeed committed to serving this country in the best of interests, I don’t think he’ll go and be demolishing houses to go and construct a cathedral. I don’t think that the levels of corruption that we’re seeing, we’ll see it the way it is now.



"I don’t think that we’ll have a minister outside the country for 8 months and still hold on to her position as minister and a crucial ministry as that of Women, Children and Gender and Social Protection. So I think it’s more about the enjoyment of the power, the enjoyment of the money that comes with it, the opportunity to amass wealth and all of that,” Sulemana Braimah stressed.