Sir John's funeral: Why stop protesters but allow a mass gathering? - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed worry over the overcrowding that characterized the funeral of NPP former General Secretary and Forestry Commission CEO, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, days ago.



Last week, the former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie who passed away in July 2020 was buried at his hometown, Sakora-Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.



During his funeral and burial service, a throng of government officials, lovers and residents together with the President and Vice President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, went to pay their last respect to the late affable politician and lawyer.



But there are concerns over the number of people who went to the funeral ground.



There was a mammoth crowd with a large number not wearing nose mask nor adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



As a result, the opposition National Democratic Congress, Civil Society groups and other people have slammed the government for the poor organization of Mr. Kwadow Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John's funeral.



Some critics have demanded an apology from the President.



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt wondered why the organizers of the funeral disregarded the COVID-19 safety protocols.



He raised an alarm about the danger that the action of the organizers poses and also feared Ghana's COVID-19 case count might hike up should such things be allowed to go on.



Mr. Pratt told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that research has proven that the new COVID-19 variants, even to the extent that the virus can now be found in domestic animals.



He, therefore, called on the government and Ghanaians to take the disease seriously and protect themselves.



Before the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper would conclude, he questioned the logic in allowing a mass gathering at a funeral but stop the ''Fix the Country'' demonstrators from embarking on their protest march.



''What I don't understand is when it comes to demonstrations, we go to court in the name of COVID? When it comes to demonstrations, we say there is COVID and so don't do it but when it comes to politics or the funeral of a prominent person, then we open the way. Let's be very careful!," he said.



