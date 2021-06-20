Sir John’s boy Charles Owusu resigns from Forestry Commission

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Charles Owusu, head of monitory at Forestry Commission has revealed that he has resigned from the commission.



Making the disclosure on Peace FM, Charles Owusu wished the company well and urge Ghanaians to embrace the Green Ghana project.



He paid tribute to the late Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Sir John for elevating him to the position he held before his resignation.



He disclosed that the resignation has got nothing to do with the demise of Sir John but would not disclose the reason for his resignation.



“The time has come for some of us to take a step away and allow the Forestry Commission to do their job. I have tendered in my resignation. I was already working with the Forestry Commission but when Sir John was made CEO, he offered me some of his duties as head of monitoring.



“Sir John is no longer alive and it is not because he is not alive I can’t everything so I have resigned. I wish the commission well and I hope everything they doing will be a success,” he said.



Charles Owusu came under public scrutiny following non-adherence to coronavirus protocols at the funeral of Sir John.



He revealed later that he was arrested and granted by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



“I went to the Ashanti Regional police headquarters. I went with other family members from Wonoo. We were about five. We were invited two days ago by the Mamponteng police that the GMA had petitioned the IGP over the breaches at the funeral so we should be investigated. "I had a conversation with them and they told us the signal is from regional command. I was not feeling well so we asked for some days and went this morning.



“The case is before the Regional Police CID. We were quizzed on the provisions we made. After the conversation, the police informed me that I have been arrested so I need someone to bail me. I was in charge of the funeral so I decided to step up and avail myself as the family member,” Charles Owusu narrated.



