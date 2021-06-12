Sir John's Funeral: I would have arrested President Akufo-Addo if I was present - George Loh

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The funeral of the late Forestry Commission CEO, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called Sir John has courted controversies after a mammoth crowd thronged the funeral venue in complete disregard of the Coronavirus protocols.



Thousands of mourners including the President and Vice President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and top functionaries of the government, went to Sir John's funeral last week to pay their last respect.



Following the funeral and burial service, a video surfaced showing many of the mourners not wearing nose masks and observing physical distancing.



As a result, the Minority in Parliament has demanded an apology from the President.



Discussing the issue on Okay FM's 'Egyaso Gyaso' with host Afia Pokuaa, Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Loh says if he were present at the funeral, he would have effected a citizen arrest of the President.



Mr. George Loh expressed worry over the President joining the mourners despite they flouting the safety protocols.



"The President, apart from the COVID, his security was thrown to the dogs. It was dangerous . . . My worry is that when you rule a nation with two sets of law, one is for one set of people and one is for another set of people; it goes with rebellion. It causes a lot of problems."



He called for a punitive action against the President saying, "people must be called to order. What we are saying is once others have been punished, in this case too, certain people must answer''.



''If I went there, I would have caused a citizen arrest of the President. He's lucky that I didn't attend," he emphasized.