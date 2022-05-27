Sir John’s Estate: Politicians will withdraw their Wills after this saga - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Maurice Ampaw, a Ghanaian Lawyer has disclosed that due to Sir John’s will being on social media, most Politicians who are alive today will withdraw their Wills from their Lawyers.



He made this prediction earlier on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



A purported copy of the Will of the late Sir John has been widely circulated after the Fourth Estate made it public.



Part of his will read: “I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.



A Will or Testament is a legal document that expresses a person’s wishes as to how their property is to be distributed after their death and as to which person is to manage the property until its final distribution.



According to Lawyer Ampaw, “the law was made in 1971 and we did not necessitate that there will be social media so the Internet has overtaken the law which will discourage a lot of people from making a Will.”



He added, “As I speak now, I can tell you that a lot of Politicians who have made Wills shall retrieve them because of this issue.”



On Sunday, May 22, 2022, an excerpt of the Document was leaked on social media, generating a lot of public sentiments.



The sentiments were further deepened, after the Fourth Estate’s Manasseh Azure Awuni, published what he described as the ‘full details of the Will of Sir John.



