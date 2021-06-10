Sir John funeral aftermath: Relative arrested, granted GH¢30,000 bail

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

• Charles Owusu says he was arrested and slapped with a GH¢30,000 bail



• His arrest comes on the back on calls for the police to take action against the organizers of the family



• Pictures and videos from the funeral indicate that the safety measures on the coronavirus were breached



Charles Owusu, a family member of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) has disclosed that he was today, June 10, 2021 arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for alleged non-adherence to Coronavirus protocols during last week’s funeral for the former Forestry Commission CEO.



Charles Owusu told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview that the family was invited by the police following which they presented themselves at the regional headquarters.



He stated that after interrogation from the head of the Ashanti Regional CID, he was slapped with a GHC30,000 bail.



“I went to the Ashanti Regional police headquarters. I went with other family members from Wonoo. We were about five. We were invited two days ago by the Mamponteng police that the GMA had petitioned the IGP over the breaches at the funeral so we should be investigated. "I had a conversation with them and they told us the signal is from regional command. I was not feeling well so we asked for some days and went this morning.



“The case is before the Regional Police CID. We were quizzed on the provisions we made. After the conversation, the police informed me that I have been arrested so I need someone to bail me. I was in charge of the funeral so I decided to step up and avail myself as the family member.”



Charles Owusu promised to avail himself and cooperate with the police in their investigations.



“People have been calling for our arrest, now we’ve been arrested. We have been invited and given our caution statement. The police say we have been arrested. I was arrested and given GHC30,000 bail. I assured the police that I will cooperate with them. Whenever I’m needed by the police, I promise I will be available."



He added that it is regrettable that the aftermath of Sir John’s funeral has been dominated by conversations which do not reflect the life he led on earth.



“What hurts me is that instead of the focus being on the good works of Sir John, today we are only talking about his funeral. I have been crying over this issue. It is very sad. I will never betray him. We will assist the police enforce the law.”



Pictures and videos from the funeral infuriated some persons and institutions who have been calling on law enforcement agencies to take action against the organizers.



The Ghana Medical Association in a statement bemoaned what it described as a 'super spreader' event at a time Ghana was struggling with vaccinations.



“The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and has the tendency to reverse all the gains made in our fight against Covid-19.



“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organisers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation.”



