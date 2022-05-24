Sir John doesn’t own Achimota Forest land per our records – Lands Commission

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sir John's Last Will triggers social media outrage



Government declassifies portions of Achimota forest reserve



Lands Commission says no records of Sir John owning Achimota Forest land



Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Dadson, has disclosed that the outfit he heads does not have any documentation to prove that the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, owned portions of Achimota Forest lands.



A purported Will and last testament of the one-time New Patriotic Party, NPP, General Secretary, stated that he had willed portions of land he owned in the Achimota Forest enclave to some relatives.



But speaking to the media, the Lands Commission boss said the reports were not accurate per information available to the Commission.



Dadson was speaking during a visit by the Deputy Lands Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, who was at the Lands Commission headquarters in Accra to assess the extent of damage after floods ravaged some offices on the premises.



“There is nothing in our records concerning that. What you read is what I have read. We don’t have anything recorded here for Sir John as far as our records are concerned,” James Dadson said.



His comment was also reechoed by the Deputy Minister even as the Ministry continues to probe the veracity or otherwise of the issues relating to the issue of lands in the Will of Sir John.



Sir John's Will has dominated media discussions since contents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that it is barely a week after the government's Executive Instrument 144, that declassifying portions of the Forest reserve also became topical.



Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus. His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death.



According to him, the truth will come out after the Ministry completes its investigations into the matter.





The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says all land documents including that of the Achimota Forest reserve are intact after floods destroyed some computers and documents at the Lands Commission’s office in Accra.#MetroTV pic.twitter.com/wsXedB0MpB — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) May 23, 2022

Portions of Sir John's will related to land bequeathal read as follows: “I give my land situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.– Yaw Amoateng Afriyie – One (1) acre– Eva Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre– Ivy Akua Afriyie – One (1) acre– Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) – One (1) acre– Michael Owusu – 1.541 acresIt continued: “I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever.”The document further states: “I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.”