Sinohydro projects have silenced critics – Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: GNA

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the Sinohydro Projects have silenced critics, who variously discredited it as not possible.



He mentioned the construction of road infrastructure being spearheaded by the government and expressed his utmost satisfaction for the timely completion of the 22-km Cape Coast inner city roads project.



He was commissioning the roads on Monday after he cut the sod for its construction in November 2019 as part of the Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Peoples Republic of China through SinoHydro Corporation.



“I am particularly happy today because when we first mooted the idea of the Sinohydro road project after my visit to China in 2018. Many of our political opponents said that what we were proposing to do under that project is not possible. They said we were lying.



“But today marks yet another day of the commissioning of yet another Sinohydro project. Unfortunately for some of our opponents, when we say something and they don’t understand, instead of asking for explanation and also reading about it, they don’t like to read, they don’t want to ask for explanation; they just say you are lying,” Dr. Bawumia started.



Dr. Bawumia indicated that a total of 144km of roads such as the Tamale Interchange, upgrading of selected feeder roads in Ashanti and Western Regions, as well as the Jaskian-Dodopepeso roads were living testimonies.



Others are; the 100km Kumasi inner city roads, the construction of PTC interchange in Takoradi, which is 50 per cent complete, as well as the construction of Sunyani and Berekum inner city roads, which are 60 per cent complete.



Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said government was adopting smart, progressive and innovative methods to improve the road infrastructure in the country as well as contribute to the socio-economic development of our people.



“My Ministry’s vision is to build a Ministry of Roads and Highways that can honour its financial obligations and where value for money is not compromised.



“I want to assure this nation that as the managers of the roads sector, we will do everything possible to deliver to the proud people of this country and build healthy infrastructure that is comparable to any infrastructure in the world and give value for money,” Mr Amoako Atta added.