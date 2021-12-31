You are here: HomeNews2021 12 31Article 1434706

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

starrfm.com.gh

Simulation exercise causes stir at Achimota Mall

Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the facility Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the facility

A simulation exercise by the fire service at the Achimota Mall has caused a stir among shoppers.

Starr News sources say shoppers and revelers panicked as a result of the exercise which was to test the readiness of emergency responders.

An earlier version of this report had claimed there was a fire outbreak at the mall. Further checks confirmed it was planned exercise.

Both Staff and shoppers were evacuated from the facility for the exercise.

