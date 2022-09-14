Sim re-registration another scandal in the making – David Tamakloe

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Editor of the online news portal, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe, says there is the possibility of the sim card re-registration exercise being a scandal in the making.



Describing the exercise as a commendable one, he however posits some people are taking advantage of it to make money.



“The sim card re-registration exercise is another scandal in the making if it has not been made yet. We are working on the registration for the identification of Ghanaians and for them to have a common ID. The vice president is already going around touting how good the exercise is, and of course, it is a good initiative but why are we going through the same processes we have gone through for the sim registration?” he sought clarity.



According to him, the telecommunication service providers could have taken the biodata of customers from the National Identification Authority (NIA), matching them to telephone numbers rather than going over the same process again.



Speaking on the Editors’ Take Edition of the ‘Happy Morning Show’, he told Samuel Eshun, “so how is that we go back to register our sim cards and pictures and biometric details are being retaken? And I have also come to understand that per every registration, the telecommunication service providers pay an amount to Kelni GVG.”



David Tamakloe claims some people are profiting from the stress Ghanaians are going through.



Data from the NCA say so far 17 million SIM cards have successfully gone through the complete registration since the exercise began in September 2021.



This is out of the about 42 million subscribers currently in the system.



The SIM card re-registration, according to the NCA, would help curb fraudulent and criminal activities, secure SIM card-based transactions, as well as help, determine at every point in time the accurate number of valid and accurate SIMs on the networks.



For the telcos, the exercise will enable them to build better demographics of their customer base and help them to develop products and services to suit the various groupings.